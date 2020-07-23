Was Thrown Out of Films, But I’m Proud of My Journey: Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan talks about her latest ‘Shakuntala Devi’ and her journey as a Hindi films actor.
Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh-starrer Shakuntala Devi is all set for its digital premier on 31 July on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is a biopic on the mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi, who was also referred to as the Human Computer.
Talking about the digital release of the film, Vidya told The Quint that this will be a new experience for her. "I don't know what it's going to be like. Probably, the movie will be out at midnight and people will start watching it. I won't even have to wait till 12 noon on 31 July," she says. "I usually sleep in on a Friday when my movie is releasing. I have a leisurely breakfast. I pretend like I am in a bubble," she says talking about Friday ritual.
Vidya also said that her approach towards biopics changed with Dirty Picture. "I was a different person before Dirty Picture. Silk and I are like chalk and cheese. There's no similarity. When I read about how she did things, there was a bit of judgment involved about how she started. But my director, Milan Luthria, would tell me that I should not judge and understand why she did what she did. And I would wonder what sort a brief this was. But then I understood that if I didn't do that, it would reflect on my performance".
"With Shakuntala Devi, there was a sense of awe. She did her math shows like magic shows," the actor added.
Watch the video, to find out more.
