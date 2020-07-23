Was Thrown Out of Films, But I’m Proud of My Journey: Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh-starrer Shakuntala Devi is all set for its digital premier on 31 July on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is a biopic on the mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi, who was also referred to as the Human Computer.

Talking about the digital release of the film, Vidya told The Quint that this will be a new experience for her. "I don't know what it's going to be like. Probably, the movie will be out at midnight and people will start watching it. I won't even have to wait till 12 noon on 31 July," she says. "I usually sleep in on a Friday when my movie is releasing. I have a leisurely breakfast. I pretend like I am in a bubble," she says talking about Friday ritual.