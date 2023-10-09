Video Shows Israeli Family Held Hostage, Daughter Executed by Hamas Militants

A couple, along with their minor son and daughter, is seen sitting on the floor, visibly distressed. The son can be heard asking his father about the blood on his hand.

"I wanted her to stay alive," the girl says in response, seemingly referring to her sister who was executed in front of them. "My sister is dead," she said.

"It didn't happen," her mother says, in shock amid the horrifying situation as an armed man walks in front of the camera.

At this point, a man, seemingly a Hamas militant is heard saying that the children's sister has, 'Gone to heaven," as the two children cry over their sibling's death.