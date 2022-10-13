'Thank God' Trailer 2: Ajay Devgn Plays Chitragupta; Teaches Sidharth A Lesson
'Thank God' is slated for its theatrical release on Diwali, 25 October.
The makers released a Diwali-special trailer for filmmaker Indra Kumar's upcoming fantasy-comedy Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. Ajay Devgn plays modern-day Chitragupta in the film who decides the fate of Sidharth Malhotra, a common man.
Similar to the first trailer, this one follows Sidharth Malhotra, a goofy-kind hearted man, who is here to atone for his wrongdoings, and Chitragupta, who is here to teach him a valuable lesson in the game of life.
Sharing the new trailer with his fans on social media, Ajay wrote, "No one can outrun their karma or ME! #ThankGod is on its way to make your Diwali more extravagant. #ThankGodDiwaliTrailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October."
Besides the leads, the film also stars Nora Fatehi, Saanand Verma, Rofique Khan, Shalani Tharaka, and Vikram Kochhar among others in pivotal roles. Thank God is slated for its theatrical release on Diwali, 25 October.
Topics: Sidharth Malhotra Ajay Devgn Nora Fatehi
