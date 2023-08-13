Janhvi, Khushi & Boney Kapoor Remember Sridevi On Her 60th Birthday; Share Pics

As late Bollywood icon, Sridevi, would have turned 60 today, her enduring legacy continues to resonate. The beloved actor, who left an indelible mark on her fans, is fondly remembered by her family on this special day.
Husband Boney Kapoor took to Instagram, sharing a beautiful throwback photo featuring himself Sridevi. He captioned the nostalgic pic with, “Happy Birthday ❤️ ❤️ ❤️”
The sentiment was echoed by Janhvi Kapoor, who reposted her father's poignant homage on her Instagram story.
In a heartfelt gesture, Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor also shared an adorable childhood snapshot of her and Janhvi posing with Sridevi. The caption reads, “Happy birthday mama 🤍”.
Take a look:
Often known as ‘Bollywood’s first female superstar’ Sridevi’s untimely demise in 2018 sent shockwaves throughout the nation, as well as the industry.
