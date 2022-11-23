Shraddha Walkar: Using a Horrific Murder To Spread Communal Hatred Is Not Okay

After news of the gruesome murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar broke last week, many took to social media to share their thoughts about the crime.

Aaftab Poonawala allegedly killed Shraddha, his live-in partner, and chopped her up into 35 pieces.

As gory details of this horrific incident continue to surface one after the other, people on social media are sharing memes, posters, and insensitive jokes in an attempt to spread a hateful, communal narrative.