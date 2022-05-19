Should You Invest or Wait During a Stock Market Correction? Experts Answer

Mohan, on the other hand, says that investors should keep the following in mind:

Set some goals: Figure out the purpose and intention behind the investment. Do you want to take money from the market and use it elsewhere? Is that money going to be used for further investment or savings?

Look for trends: As an economist, Mohan says that people should not just look at statements but also market trends. For example, if you are looking at the automobile markets, there is a positive trend towards green/eco-cars globally. So if you are investing in carbon-emitting vehicles, then that is something to watch out for.

Beware of rumours: Do not buy or sell because of rumours floating in the market. Avoid risky, low-price stocks.