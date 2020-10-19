‘Punished For Dissent’: Journo Prashant Kanojia’s Wife Urges Help

Jagisha said, “Prashant Kanojia was targeted because he is very vocal about different issues, from Kashmir to Dalit atrocities to gender violence to mob lynching. He puts forward his opinions. He wants equality in society, wants to abolish caste. His arrest is a punishment for being a vocal critic of all these issues.”

In 2019, Kanojia was arrested for sharing a video of a woman who claimed that she had been video-calling chief minister Yogi Adityanath and that she wanted to marry him. Kanojia, a former reporter at The Wire, was arrested in April for “objectionable tweets” against PM Narendra Modi and CM Adityanath.