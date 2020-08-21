Bhushan May’ve Lost in Court, But Won Greater Battle: Sanjay Hegde

“There have been times when people have lost matters in court, but they have won the greater battle,” is how senior advocate Sanjay Hegde describes the events in the Supreme Court on Thursday, 20 August in the Prashant Bhushan contempt case.

More specifically, Hegde was referring to the remarkable statement made by Bhushan to the court in which the lawyer-activist defended his tweets – which the court had found to amount to criminal contempt. “I do not ask for mercy. I do not appeal to magnanimity. I am here, therefore, to cheerfully submit to any penalty that can lawfully be inflicted upon me for what the Court has determined to be an offence, and what appears to me to be the highest duty of a citizen,” Bhushan had said in his statement.

Hegde believes that these words will “mark the proceedings” going forward.