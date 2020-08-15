‘Where Are You?’: Survivors on Vigil For Idukki Landslide Victims

Green pastures, tea plantations as far as the eye can see, and green, blue, pink sarees laid over the fence as the chatter of the people is interrupted by the chirping of the birds.

Today, the same place in Munnar’s Pettimudi wears a torn look with houses buried inside the muddy hills, and incessant rains creating streams of water in the roads once travelled.

It has been over 10 days since a horrific landslide took place at the Kannan Devan tea estate in Idukki district. The settlement of 83 tea estate workers was crushed overnight and during these hours, the surviving workers were helpless in the marooned village, with no power or communication network.

Today, the ones who survived are grappling with loss and grief, still hoping for their loved ones to be discovered.