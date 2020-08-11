Kerala Landslide: 3 More Bodies Recovered, Death Toll Rises to 52

The New Indian Express reported that the rescue workers fear that water could have swept away some of the victims into the river, which makes the search difficult.

On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of the deceased.

Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.