Kerala Landslide: 3 More Bodies Recovered, Death Toll Rises to 52
The rescue team is on the search for 19 more people who are feared missing in the tragedy.
The number of deaths reported in the landslide in Idukki district of Kerala rose to 52 by Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.
On Tuesday morning, bodies of two men and a woman were recovered from Pettimudi. The bodies were found around four km from the quarters. The search operation by a team of NDRF, fire, forest and police personnel has extended till the downstream of a river.
The team is on the search for 19 more people who are feared missing in the tragedy.
The New Indian Express reported that the rescue workers fear that water could have swept away some of the victims into the river, which makes the search difficult.
On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of the deceased.
Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.
