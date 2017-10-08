From Wapiti to Tejas: Iconic IAF Aircraft Over the Last 89 Years

Post-Independence, the significance of the air force and its fleet was underlined the most during the various wars that the country fought.

During the 1965 India-Pakistan war, the Canberra bombers played a vital role, along with the Gnats. The Gnats were also instrumental during the 1971 war with Pakistan, and became well-known for shooting down many of Pakistan's Sabre planes in both the wars. In fact, this feat ended up earning them the title 'Sabre Slayers'.

By the time the war broke out in Kargil in 1999, the Russian MiGs and the French Mirage 2000s were in currency in the IAF. The French made planes, along with MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-27 and MiG-29, are said to have played a vital role during the high-altitude war.