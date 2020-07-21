'Everything Got Washed Away': 10-15 Homes Lost in Delhi Sinkhole

“All our utensils, four cylinders, everything we have, got washed away,” said a resident of Anna Nagar in New Delhi’s ITO, who watched her house and everything she owned submerge into a sinkhole as a waterlogged road collapsed in the Anna Nagar slum area following heavy rains in the national capital.

Ten to fifteen homes in a slum in New Delhi’s ITO area was washed away in the incident on Sunday, 19 July. The residents of the area said that the occurrence was unprecedented. They alleged that the flooding was caused by an on-going construction of WHO headquarters on the other side of the canal.