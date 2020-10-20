Dear Bengal, Stay Home This Pujo Because Asche Bochhor Abar Hobe

Durga Pujo is here!

But this is 2020, and like everything else, Durga Pujo, too, is...or well, should be a little different.

Sadly, from the looks of it, Bengal is not too willing to forego the year's biggest ‘party’ despite India climbing the ladder of COVID-19 cases rapidly.

It's time to show the world how festivals can be done responsibly and sensibly. Because guess what? It isn't cool to expect Maa Durga to save everyone from the dreaded "Corona-asur".

So, before you even think about stepping out, here are a couple of things you can keep in mind:

To begin with, maybe remember that the Calcutta High Court has clearly said that pandals are no-entry zones for visitors. So, you might as well be at home and appreciate the efforts of local news channels and their 24x7 sharodiya specials and do your thakur dekha on television.

If you are one of these people who have been flocking at the shopping malls, then we reckon that not going out is probably not even an option you’re considering. In that case, remember to add the hand sanitizer to your make-up bag. And yes, make sure to get a matching mask for every new attire you buy.

Since you’re out anyway, maybe it’s a good idea to video call the elderly who, we hope, are staying home and are unable to be a part of the festivities this year.

Which brings me back to why you being outside is not a good idea. Because, during a pandemic, large scale gatherings like the pujo is expected to put everyone at risk, including those who make your festival special.

At the time of recording this video, West Bengal is still seeing a steady rise in the daily number of COVID-19 cases as well as deaths. Between 1 September and 20 October, the state saw over thousand COVID-19 deaths. Nearly 20 percent of its total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic.

The burden of the healthcare system is ever-increasing and at this time the state government has announced a Rs 185 crore dole for the festival. As you celebrate with your loved ones, ask yourself if a “poor state”, as Mamata Banerjee herself called West Bengal while announcing this dole, can afford this during a health and economic crisis.