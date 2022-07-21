'We Believed She Will Become President': Droupadi Murmu's Village Rejoices
Villagers had been praying for the success of Droupadi Murmu in the days leading up to the counting day.
“A student (Droupadi Murmu) from our school is going to become the president of India... we are thrilled,” said Manoranjan Murmu as he stood outside the humble premises of a primary school in Uparbeda village of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.
Manoranjan is a teacher at the school where India's first tribal woman president received her primary education.
Manoranjan shares the thrill and sense of pride with each and every villager in Uparbeda.
Brimming with admiration for her mother, Itishri Murmu, Droupadi Murmu’s daughter, said that the reason for her being nominated and elected as the president of India is her dedication to work for the people.
"We are proud that my mother is going to be the first citizen of India. It is because of her hard work and dedication to service."Itishri Murmu, Droupadi Murmu’s daughter
Fireworks and Celebration in Droupadi Murmu's Village
Amid fireworks, a mood of celebration was palpable in Droupadi Murmu’s village even as people prayed for her success.
"All the villagers had been praying for Droupadi’s victory at Zahira (a place of worship). We believed that Droupadi Murmu will definitely win... and after winning she will come to our village. We will be waiting for her."Duli Soren, Droupadi Murmu's neighbour
Dulari Tudu, wife of Droupadi Murmu’s nephew, expressed her joy, saying:
“We are delighted that Droupadi Murmu is going to become the president. Today, she has journeyed from this small village to the presidency. We, the villagers, and the family members are all very happy. She studied up to Class 7 from this village and then went to Bhubaneswar. After completing her studies there, she worked as a teacher in Rairangpur (in Mayurbhanj district) and then joined politics.”
Murmu Is Remembered Fondly at Her School...
For the Uparbeda village of Odisha, a new recognition awaits as one of their own became the first tribal woman president of the country..
Murmu is remembered fondly in the school where she studied and also, in the school where she taught.
Her student Pratik Ram said that she took a lot of care in teaching her pupils.
“Droupadi Murmu used to be my class teacher. She taught us very well. If we didn't follow something she would try her best for us to understand. She will always be close to us and we all are praying for her to win.”Pratik Ram, Murmu's student
Prahlad Purti, a former MLA from Odisha, said that during his time with Droupadi Murmu in the state Assembly, he remembers her to have been brave and always striving to work for the people.
“I have been with her in the Assembly and our villages are located close to each other. We share a family bond. She is a very brave woman and is always striving to work for the people.”Prahlad Purti, former MLA from Odisha
