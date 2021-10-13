Died in Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy, 19-Yr-Old's Kin Alleges Authorities' Inaction
The family of 19-year-old Lovepreet Singh, the youngest victim of Lakhimpur Kheri horror are still awaiting justice.
Video Producer: Naman Shah
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
"I spoke to him. He said, I am fine. Don't worry," said Satnam Singh, father of 19-year-old Lovepreet Singh, who was among the four farmers who died in the unrest that had ensued in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, 3 October. He was also the youngest victim of the tragedy.
The family is still shocked by the loss of their young son. "He was preparing to go to Australia for further studies," Lovepreet's father recalled to The Quint. Singh remembers how the fateful day unfolded.
He went to participate in the farmers' protest, along with a friend. They had planned to protest against BJP leaders' visit by showing black flags. While doing that, MoS Ajay Misra Teni's son Monu Misra strategically tried to crush the protest by cruelly mowing down people under his fast car and then shot at them. I got a call from someone telling me that they are taking my son to a hospital. He has got some injuries. I spoke to him. He said, I am fine. Don't worry.Satnam Singh, Lovepreet Singh's Father
Lovepreet's father couldn't see his son that morning. "I was not at home when he left," he added.
The family allege inaction by the authorities and are still awaiting justice for their son's tragic death.
"We want justice for what happened to my brother. We don't need any help. All we need is justice for my brother," Amanpreet Kaur, sister of deceased farmer Lovepreet Singh, can be heard saying in a video circulated on Twitter, after the government announced a compensation of Rs 45 lakh to the families of the four farmers, and a government job to a family member.
"What can the local administration do? The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] is influential. Officers are not taking any action," said Lovepreet's father when asked about the assurances made by the local administrations.
