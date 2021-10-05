Lakhimpur Unrest | 'Need Justice, Not Help': Slain Farmer Lovepreet's Sister

"We want justice for what happened to my brother. We don't need any help. All we need is justice for my brother," Amanpreet Kaur, sister of deceased farmer Lovepreet Singh, can be heard saying in a video circulated on Twitter.

Among the four farmers who died in the unrest that had ensued in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, 3 October, was a 19-year-old.

Lovepreet Singh had been taken to the hospital after being allegedly trampled by a speeding car in Lakhimpur, and, in his last moments, had told his father to reach the hospital quickly, NDTV reported. However, by the time his family arrived at the site, the teenager had succumbed to his injuries.