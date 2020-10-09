Delhi Police Blocked Roads, Not us: Shaheen Bagh Protesters to SC

The Shaheen Bagh protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR continued for over 100 days, in the bitter cold of the national capital. Triggered from the Delhi Police’s violence in Jamia Millia Islamia, hundreds of women, children and students had resolved to sit on the streets in Shaheen Bagh to resist the Narendra Modi government’s citizenship policies.

On 7 October, the Supreme Court of India, while hearing a batch of petitions regarding Shaheen Bagh, observed that while the Constitution of India gives the right to dissent, a public road cannot be indefinitely blocked by protesters.