More Government Expenditure Is NOT the Best Fiscal Stimulus

You’ve heard that joke about economists, right? If there are five economists in a room, then there are six opinions – that’s how fickle and contradictory economic opinion is supposed to be! But there’s one thing on which even if there are five economists in the room, there is only one opinion – India needs to inject a serious fiscal stimulus if her economy is to shake off its current funk.

However, if the fiscal stimulus simply, rather merely, means an increase in government expenditure, then I am totally unconvinced, because the State has displayed an extremely poor capacity to execute economic plans.