Tejashwi Yadav Daydreaming About Forming Govt in Bihar: VIP's Mukesh Sahni
VIP's Mukesh Sahni told The Quint, "We will continue to support Nitish Kumar and NDA govt will complete its tenure."
Ahead of the state Assembly bypolls in Bihar's Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan, Mukesh Sahni, Bihar minister and president of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), spoke to The Quint on seat calculations between the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and the NDA.
Both the bypoll seats – Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan – were last held by the NDA. Do you think you will be able to retain them? What is the mood of the people on ground?
People voted for us earlier and they will continue their support in the future as well. Mahagathbandhan is an alliance just by its name. The coalition is broken and it has no existence.
Whereas, we are strengthened after the 2020 elections. Pashupati Paras' group from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has also joined us. So, we will easily win both the seats and our government's tally will increase from 126 to 128.
The numbers may be in your favour but NDA's difference with Mahagathbandhan is very minor. Tejashwi Yadav and other opposition leaders' claim to form the government depend on the support of your party (VIP) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM). Will you change sides if offered the position of deputy chief minister?
This offer was given earlier as well. But we are with Nitish Kumar and will stay with them for the whole five years.
About the maths of the Assembly, RJD has dispelled Congress so Congress' 19 seats should not be counted under Mahagathbandhan's 110 seats.
To form the government, RJD will have to make efforts to bring together VIP, HAM and Congress. Whereas Nitish Kumar's government is running smoothly without any hassle.
And people have been supporting him for the past 16 years. Therefore, I feel Tejashwi is only daydreaming about forming the government in Bihar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.