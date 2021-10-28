Tejashwi Yadav Daydreaming About Forming Govt in Bihar: VIP's Mukesh Sahni

The numbers may be in your favour but NDA's difference with Mahagathbandhan is very minor. Tejashwi Yadav and other opposition leaders' claim to form the government depend on the support of your party (VIP) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM) . Will you change sides if offered the position of deputy chief minister?

This offer was given earlier as well. But we are with Nitish Kumar and will stay with them for the whole five years.

About the maths of the Assembly, RJD has dispelled Congress so Congress' 19 seats should not be counted under Mahagathbandhan's 110 seats.

To form the government, RJD will have to make efforts to bring together VIP, HAM and Congress. Whereas Nitish Kumar's government is running smoothly without any hassle.

And people have been supporting him for the past 16 years. Therefore, I feel Tejashwi is only daydreaming about forming the government in Bihar.