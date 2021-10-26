Bihar Bypolls | Dalits Won't Support Lalu, RJD, Says Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi
"Nitish Kumar has respected Scheduled Castes and Lalu Prasad Yadav has insulted Scheduled Castes," he said.
Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha's Jitan Ram Manjhi on Tuesday, 26 October, said people of Bihar, especially Scheduled Castes and Dalits, would never support Lalu Prasad Yadav, who, unlike Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has disrespected them.
"Nitish Kumar has respected Scheduled Castes and Lalu Prasad Yadav has insulted Scheduled Castes. I have not spoken to Lalu ji. There is no chance of joining them," he told The Quint in an exclusive interview.
His statement came just days ahead of the state Assembly bypolls for the two Vidhan Sabha seats from Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan in Bihar, to be held on Saturday, 30 October. The results of the same would be declared on 2 November.
On RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav's statement that his party would win both the seats and form the government in Bihar, Manjhi said, "His son is dreaming of becoming the chief minister and both of them are talking about victory. NDA will win no matter what. The public is with us and support us. They are day-dreaming but on what basis? Scheduled Castes won't support them. NDA will win."
Both the seats are currently held by the ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U), who will aim to retain the seats in the Assembly. The Grand Alliance has 110 seats in the 243-member House, while the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 126. The Grand Alliance needs 122 seats to form a government.
