ADVERTISEMENT

11-Year-Old Pleads for Quality Education; Gets Support From CM Nitish Kumar

Son of a curd seller, Sonu Singh requested quality education and pleaded to get admitted into a private school.

Shohini Bose
Updated
News Videos
2 min read

In Bihar’s Kalyanbigha, a class 6 student got the attention of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar when he pleaded to the CM to help him with his studies. Sonu Singh, son of a curd seller, requested quality education and pleaded to get admitted into a private school.

"Sir, I want to study. Help me. The teachers do not know how to give quality education at the government school of Neema Kaul," said Singh with folded hands.

Also Read

After Five Years, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Attends Tejashwi Yadav's Iftar Party

After Five Years, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Attends Tejashwi Yadav's Iftar Party
The Chief Minister was visiting his native village in the Nalanda district where he had gone to attend the death anniversary of his wife.

The dedication and confidence of the boy moved the CM. He was taken by a surprise and eventually instructed his accompanying officials to make arrangements for his studies and get him admitted to a private school.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He asked me what my concern was. I asked him to help me with my studies. When he intervened, I was told that I would be admitted to the school. In government schools, teachers don't know what to teach. A teacher, named Deepak Kumar, can't even read English," he said.

'MY FATHER IS AN ALCOHOLIC': SONU SINGH

Aspiring to become an IAS officer, 11-year-old Sonu teaches a batch of 40 students, junior to him, to fund his own education.

Also Read

'You Listen to Me': Nitish Kumar Rebukes Speaker in Bihar Assembly Over Charge

'You Listen to Me': Nitish Kumar Rebukes Speaker in Bihar Assembly Over Charge
Later, he added, ”My father (Ranvijay Yadav) is an alcoholic. All our money goes into buying his alcohol. Whatever money I earn by teaching, my father takes it away. I don’t have money to attend a private school.”

According to a 2021 report by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), there are 2.2 lakh vacant teaching positions in government schools in Bihar out of which 89 percent positions are vacant in the rural areas.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×