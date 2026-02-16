Why is Modi Govt Hiding Critical Data? Who is Benefiting from This Data Denial?

Another such critical data set is the Consumer Expenditure Survey, which informs the government about how people live, what they eat, how they earn and spend. This survey was conducted once every five years until 2011.

The last survey, which was conducted for 2017-18 and published in 2019, was junked by the government citing "data quality issues." However, a leaked draft of the said survey reportedly showed a decline in consumer spending in rural India and rise in poverty levels.

In 2022, the Centre replaced the survey with a new one — the first Household Consumption Expenditure Survey was conducted for 2022-2023 and released in February 2024.

So for ten whole years, the Modi government had no official, up-to-date household consumption or poverty dataset even as it continued to dole out scheme after welfare scheme for the country’s poor. This prolonged vacuum includes the Covid-19 pandemic years from 2020 to 2022, when such data was needed the most to assess:

How many more people slipped into poverty during the pandemic?

How deep was consumption shock among the most vulnerable communities?

How many people dropped out of the workforce?

The result – beneficiaries entitled to welfare schemes ended up being excluded simply because they were not counted.

On being asked how the Union government ensured that welfare schemes were indeed reaching the beneficiaries in the absence of these critical data sets, Chakravarty contended, "I think the data is available and that is the election results. Very clearly, if the poor everywhere have voted for the existing government, then you know it has reached them. We do know that when Rs 10,000 was given in Bihar, the incumbent government came back to power."

"I think that there is a certain degree of success in targeting and giving subsidies to people, which shows up in the support for the existing governments in various places. And when it fails, governments are thrown out," he added.

Chakravarty, however, asserted that the bigger question was access to data. He told The Quint, "Surveys are taking place. But they are not public. Data is being collected— who has access to that data, that is the bigger question."