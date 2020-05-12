While the lockdown might have given those privileged enough the ability to enjoy downtime, cook at home, even work from home those who stand across the opposite end of this spectrum have had it worse than ever before. COVID-19 has not been as empathetic to those who are less fortunate.Reports of migrant labourers walking back home, unable to make rent or being ill-treated keep pouring in but there are a few good samaritans who are stepping up to their duties as fellow citizens, as fellow human beings, two of them being Sonu Sood and Neeti Goel.On 12 May, actor Sonu Sood, and food and beverage entrepreneur, Neeti Goel helped arrange ten buses for migrant labours to be able to return back to their villages.The buses were deployed from Thane. The two of them sought for help from the government of Maharashtra and Karnataka who gave them permission to lead the way in helping migrants in distress.Sonu took to his Instagram stories to express how happy it makes him to be able to send those away from their homes back to their respective villages and wished them all a safe journey.Farah Khan Kunder, also shared this wonderful act of kindness on her instgaram stories, lauding Sonu for his efforts.Here’s hoping that those in power continue to come forward in supporting those who need to be uplifted in such trying times.AIIMS Doctor Risks His Own Life, Removes PPE to Save COVID Patient We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.