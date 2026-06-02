'I Married at The Peak of My Career. I Broke the 'Rule'': Madhuri Dixit

Netflix's upcoming film Maa Behen, directed by Suresh Triveni and starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga, and Ravi Kishan, is a dark crime comedy. The film follows a dysfunctional mother-daughter trio who become entangled in a scandalous cover-up after discovering a dead body in their kitchen.

The Quint spoke to Dixit, Triveni, producer Vikram Malhotra, and Netflix's Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh about portraying women in chaos rather than perfection, depicting a mother who isn't the typical self-sacrificing figure we're used to seeing on screen, Dixit getting married at the peak of her career and breaking the "rule," why creators today have become risk-averse, and more.