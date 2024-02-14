Reality Check on INDIA, Farmers' Protest: 'Elections 2024' With Faye & Aditya

In a repeat of what transpired in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when Opposition parties tried but failed to put up a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the political drama going on at the moment is no different, wrote The Quint's political editor Aditya Menon last month, pointing out how the Congress was not only the INDIA bloc’s greatest strength but also its biggest weakness.

In the last few weeks, a lot of churning has taken place, further weakening the Congress as well as the coalition – from senior Congress leader and former two-time Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan quitting the party after over a four-decades association to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar walking out of the Mahagathbandhan and joining hands with the BJP in the state.