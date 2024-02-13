What Congress Lost with Ashok Chavan: A Stalwart, Maratha Face & Perception Game

"Adarsh Housing Society Scam: This case involved irregularities in allotment of apartments in a defence land project. It is at the trial stage," was a prominent point under the 'Pervasive Corruption' section of the 'White Paper' presented by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Parliament last week.

The scam that rocked the Congress in Maharashtra in 2010 cost Ashok Chavan his chief-ministership, leading to investigations by central agencies that are sub-juidice till date.

One of the tallest leaders, Chavan quit the party on Monday and may now join the list of 'born Congressmen' set to jump ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sources say.