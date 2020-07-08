Ayushmann and Aparshakti Buy a House in Panchkula

Owing to the coronavirus lockdown, both Ayushmann and his brother Aparshakti have moved to their hometown Chandigarh for a few months. As per a report by Filmfare, the brothers have invested in a property in Panchkula, a satellite town of Chandigarh.

Ayushmann confirmed the news and said, "We decided to buy a house in Panchkula so that the entire Khurrana family can stay together. We are very excited to create priceless memories in the new house".