Ayushmann and Aparshakti Buy a House in Panchkula
The brothers are excited to move to their new house.
Owing to the coronavirus lockdown, both Ayushmann and his brother Aparshakti have moved to their hometown Chandigarh for a few months. As per a report by Filmfare, the brothers have invested in a property in Panchkula, a satellite town of Chandigarh.
Ayushmann confirmed the news and said, "We decided to buy a house in Panchkula so that the entire Khurrana family can stay together. We are very excited to create priceless memories in the new house".
A source also told the publication that it will be a while before the Khurranas can shift in their new house.
In the meanwhile, Ayushmann is making full use of his free time by cycling and spending time with family.
(Inputs: Filmfare)
