‘Didn’t Get Any Credit’: Journalist Nivedita Jha on Bhumi Pednekar's ‘Bhakshak’

Bhumi Pednekar-starrer ‘Bhakshak’, streaming on OTT platform Netflix, is reportedly inspired by Bihar’s Muzaffarpur Shelter Home case. In an interview with The Quint, journalist Nivedita Jha, who covered the case closely, said that she wasn’t given “any credit” by the filmmakers.

"The film is rightly named 'Bhakshak'. The Muzaffarpur shelter home case is a real, terrible story. No one wanted to file a petition in this case, I fought a long battle. I filed four petitions. It was not easy," said Jha.