‘Bhakshak’ Review: Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Is a Film With Unwavering Conviction

Vaishali Singh (Bhumi Pednekar) is a small-town reporter who decides to open her own channel to distance herself from the pitfalls of working for a large organisation. She tries to cover stories of substance but alas, her channel barely gets any eyeballs. When her regular source gets her an audit report that is soon to become just another file gathering dust, her conscience doesn’t allow her to let that happen.

The story, inspired by the Muzaffarpur shelter-home case, is that of the sexual exploitation of several young children in a shelter home.