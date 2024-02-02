All About the Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case That Inspired Netflix's 'Bhakshak'

(Trigger warning: Mentions, descriptions of sexual assault and physical abuse)

Bhumi Pednekar's investigative crime drama, Bhakshak, is all set to premiere on Netflix on 9 February. Directed by Pulkit, the film is reportedly inspired by the Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rape Case, in which former Bihar MLA Brajesh Thakur, among 11 others, was sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting several minor girls.

While the makers are yet to officially confirm its inspiration, the storyline of Bhakshak seems to bear resemblances to the real-life case.