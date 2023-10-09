'Don't Kill Me': Israeli Woman's Plea to Hamas Militants Who Kidnapped Her

Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam
Shocking video of a 25-year-old Israeli woman pleading for her life while being kidnapped from a peace festival, by a group of armed Hamas militants has surfaced on the internet. The disturbing video went viral in the aftermath of Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas' surprise assault on Israel on 7 October 2023.
A visibly distressed Noa Agramani was heard in the video screaming, "Don't kill me! No, no, no..." as Hamas gunmen forcibly carried her away on a motorbike.
'She Was So Petrified, I Couldn't Protect Her...'
Noa and her partner, Avi Nathan were in South Israel, attending a music festival, near the Gaza strip to celebrate the end of the Jewish holiday Sukkot. Avi was also seen in the video being manhandled by Hamas militants, while he helplessly watches Noa being carried away. He is reportedly missing.
A missing complaint was reportedly filed by Nathan's brother Moshe Ors. Noa's college roommate, Amir Moadi described her as a "lovely and positive" woman. Noa's parents are in a state of shock since the kidnapping of their only child. In an interview to a news channel, her father said:
"I was hoping this was a mistake and that this is not true. When I saw the video, it was Noa. She was so petrified, so scare. I was always so protective. But in this moment, I could not protect her."
In another 2-second video that also surface online, Noa, seeming held hostage, was seen sipping water from a bottle.
Death Toll in Israel and Gaza Increases
At least 700 Israelis and 413 Palestinians have been killed, including at least 78 children in Gaza, since Hamas launched the largest assault on Israel, in years, and Israel retaliated. Nearly 2,000 people have been wounded on each side.
The attack comes amid constant tension and several wars between Israel and Hamas since Israel, along with Egypt, blockaded the Gaza strip in 2007.
