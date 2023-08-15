As India celebrated 76 years of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi on Tuesday, 15 August.
Delivering his tenth Independence Day speech since he took office as prime minister in 2014, PM Modi referred to his fellow citizens as "parivarjan" or "family members."
"The largest democracy of the world and now also the leading country in terms of population. Such a large country, 140 crore members of my family are celebrating Independence Day today," PM Modi said in his speech.
With the 2024 general elections around the corner, Modi also took a veiled dig at the Congress. "I will give an account of country's achievements on next 15 August from Red Fort," he said.
Prior to his address, the prime minister unfurled the national flag from the top level of the monument as the Army band broke out into the national anthem and the 21 Gun Salute was fired.
Ahead of the ceremony at the Red Fort, PM Modi had paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he leaves after his address to the nation on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday, 15 August.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets NCC cadets after his address to the nation on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday, 15 August.
NCC cadets during the 77th Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday, 15 August.
CJI DY Chandrachud, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries attend the 77th Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday, 15 August.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day in New Delhi on Tuesday, 15 August.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts as he addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day in New Delhi on Tuesday, 15 August.
Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pralhad Joshi, Kiren Rijiju, and Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP national president JP Nadda take a selfie during the 77th Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday, 15 August.
Here are the key highlights of PM Modi's speech on Independence Day 2023:
'Nation Stands With Manipur'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with Manipur, saying that the nation stands with the state "during this difficult time."
"The country stands with the people of Manipur. Resolution can be found through peace only. The Centre and the State government is making all efforts to find a resolution," he said.
'What We Do Now Will Impact Next 1,000 Years'
PM Modi said that the decisions that the country takes today will have an impact on the next 1,000 years.
"I am talking about the last 1,000 years because I see that there is opportunity before the country once again. What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other will germinate the golden history of the country in the coming 1000 years," he said.
"During the 1000 years of slavery, we were looted by one after another. But, during that period, the bravehearts of India kept the flame of freedom burning," Modi said.
'Ability of Indians in Shaping New World Order Clearly Visible'
"After the COVID-19 pandemic, a new world order, a new geo-political equation is taking shape. The definition of geopolitics is changing. Today, the ability of 140 crore Indians can be seen in shaping of the new world order," PM Modi said.
"Holistic healthcare was the demand of the hour after COVID. We established a separate AYUSH department and now the world is taking note of AYUSH and yoga. The world is now watching us because of our commitment," he added.
"The ball is in our court and we should not let go of opportunity; no ifs and buts on anyone's mind about India's capabilities," PM Modi said.
'India Chosen To Host G-20, Capabilities Reaching New Heights'
PM Modi said that the fact that India was chosen to host the G-20 Summit shows that the country's capabilities are reaching new heights.
"It is certain that India's capability and possibilities are going to cross new heights of trust. These new heights of trust will go ahead with the new capabilities," Modi said.
"Today, India has received the opportunity to host G20 Summit. In the past year, the manner in which several events of the G20 were held in every corner of India has made the world aware of the capability of India's common people, India's diversity," he added.
'Corruption, Dynasty, Appeasement 3 Main Problems of India'
Corruption, dynasty, and appeasement are the three main problems that the country faces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
"I firmly believe that when the country will celebrate 100 years of freedom in 2047, the country would be a developed India. I say this on the basis of the capability of my country and available resources. But the need of the hour is to fight three evils: corruption, dynasty, and appeasement," he said.
'Parivarvaad Has Destroyed Our Country'
In a veiled dig at the Congress, PM Modi said, "Today, parivarvaad and appeasement has destroyed our country. How can a political party have only one family in charge? For them their life mantra is: party of the family, by the family and for the family."
PM Modi Announces Vishwakarma Scheme
PM Modi announced the Vishwakarma scheme, with an allocation of Rs 13,000-15,000 crore, for those who possess traditional skills.
The scheme will be rolled out on Vishwakarma Jayanti next month.
PM Modi Hails Vibrant Villages Programme
PM Modi hailed his government's Vibrant Villages Programme, which had been launched by Home Minister Amit Shah to boost development in villages situated along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
"The Vibrant Border Villages were called the last villages of the country. We changed that mindset. They are not the last villages in the country. What you can see at the borders is the first village in my country. I am delighted that special guests of this event are 600 pradhans of these border villages," Modi said.
'Yeh Modi Hai, Samay Se Pehle Sansad Bana Diya'
PM Modi said while addressing the nation, said that constructing a new Parliament was being discussed for the last 25 years, but his government started the process and completed it before time.
"Ye Modi hai, samay ke pehle Sansad banakar ke rakh diya. (This is Modi, who completed construction of the Parliament before time). This is a government that works, that meets set goals. This is New India. This is an India that is full of self-confidence. Ye Bharat na rukta hai, na thakta hai, na haanfta hai aur na hi haarta hai. (This country neither stops, nor gets tired, nor stops for a breath, nor loses)," he said.
'We Are Making All Efforts To Contain Inflation'
PM Modi said that while the world is facing the crisis of inflation, his government is taking all measures to contain price rise in the country.
"Today, the world is facing the crisis of inflation. Inflation has the entire global economy in its clutches. It is unfortunate that when we import goods of our necessity, we also import inflation," he said.
"But, India made all efforts to control inflation. We can't be content just because our situation is better than the rest of the world. I have to take more steps to see that the burden of inflation goes further down on the citizens of my country. We will take those steps and my efforts will continue," the prime minister added.
"When the tricolour will be hoisted in 2047, the world will witness and praise a developed India," Modi concluded.
'India Will Be Among Top 3 Economies in 5 Years'
"It is Modi's guarantee that India will be among the top three economies in the world in the next 5 years," the prime minister vowed.
"When we came to power in 2014, we were at the 10th position in the global economic system. Today, with the efforts of 140 crore Indians, we have reached the fifth position," he added.
On the eve of India's 77th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu also addressed the nation and highlighted India's achievements.
