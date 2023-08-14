A Question For You This Independence Day: ‘Azaadi Kyu Chahiye?’

As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, we at The Quint, want to ask – why do we even need independence? In the midst of our busy lives, do we fail to realise the importance of this abstract idea called 'freedom'? Is activism only for the activists?
Let's take a moment to reflect with this poem. Share this message with friends and family – and let's spark conversations and inspire change.
Azaadi Kyu Chahiye?
Har saal is taareekh ke aas paas sochta hu, ke Azaadi kyu chahiye?
Matlab, naukri theek thaak chal rahi hai
Mehangi sahi, par daal roti, kat rahi hai
Toh fir, Azaadi kyu chahiye?
Haan, kabhi kabhi, bhari dopehri mei, mere AC kamre ki bijli kat jaati hai
Ruk ruk ke hi sahi, par traffic mei gaadi chal jaati hai
Phir mahine baad jab tax lagake kamai ghar aati hai
Toh kuch din ke liye hi sahi, baat ban jaati hai
Toh fir, mujhe Azaadi kyu chahiye?
Yeh activism, naarebaazi, yeh sab netaon ki kheer hai
Humein yeh badi baatein aati nahi hai
Roz 9 to 5 zinda reh lu bohot hai
Aur mai vote deta toh hu, kaafi nahi hai?
Ab tum bachche impractical horahe ho
Itni serious dekho koi baat hi nahi hai
I just want to live my life and stay in peace
Kya iss baat ki mujhe azaadi nahi hai?
Aur azaadi se yaad aaya, yaar tumhe itni Azaadi kyu chahiye?
Baat toh aapki sahi hai
Azaadi actually nahi chahiye
Agar kal job gayi, toh chup chaap apna samaan baandh lunga
Dal roti mehangi hai toh kya, kuch din achaar - salaad khaa lunga
Ups and downs toh har desh mei hote hai
Har choti baat pe obsess kyu rehna
Sau saal bad, hum duniya pe raaj karenge
Abhi bohot time toh hai, inna stress kyu lena?
Abhi urgently toh Azaadi nahi chahiye
Yeh revolution wagehra, kitaabi gyaan
Reality aur theory mei kaafi bhed hai
Par freedom to stay silent is also a freedom
Kya aapki azaadi meri azaadi se zyaada safed hai?
Par pata hai uncle kya?
Ek dost tha mera. Tha kyu, I think you also know why
Zyaada banti nahi thi apni, but I think we both tried
Bina baat ke, bina kaam ke, Azaadi chillata tha
Shayad apne desh mei pagal, khul ke rehna chahta tha
Aajkal time waaqayi theek nahi
Ya shayad usika kharaab day tha
Par uss din jo humein apni azaadi ka ehsaas hota
Toh aaj wohi aapke iss sawaal ka jawaab deta
Ke Azaadi kyu chahiye
Chutti ka din hai, enjoy kijiye!
