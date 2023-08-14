ADVERTISEMENT
A Question For You This Independence Day: 'Azaadi Kyu Chahiye?'

Let's take a moment to reflect with this poem.

Prateek LidhooZijah Sherwani
Published
2 min read

As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, we at The Quint, want to ask – why do we even need independence? In the midst of our busy lives, do we fail to realise the importance of this abstract idea called 'freedom'? Is activism only for the activists?

Let's take a moment to reflect with this poem. Share this message with friends and family – and let's spark conversations and inspire change.

Azaadi Kyu Chahiye?

Har saal is taareekh ke aas paas sochta hu, ke Azaadi kyu chahiye? 

Matlab, naukri theek thaak chal rahi hai 

Mehangi sahi, par daal roti, kat rahi hai 

Toh fir, Azaadi kyu chahiye? 

Haan, kabhi kabhi, bhari dopehri mei, mere AC kamre ki bijli kat jaati hai 

Ruk ruk ke hi sahi, par traffic mei gaadi chal jaati hai 

Phir mahine baad jab tax lagake kamai ghar aati hai 

Toh kuch din ke liye hi sahi, baat ban jaati hai 

Toh fir, mujhe Azaadi kyu chahiye? 

Yeh activism, naarebaazi, yeh sab netaon ki kheer hai 

Humein yeh badi baatein aati nahi hai 

Roz 9 to 5 zinda reh lu bohot hai 

Aur mai vote deta toh hu, kaafi nahi hai? 

 

Ab tum bachche impractical horahe ho 

Itni serious dekho koi baat hi nahi hai 

I just want to live my life and stay in peace 

Kya iss baat ki mujhe azaadi nahi hai? 

Aur azaadi se yaad aaya, yaar tumhe itni Azaadi kyu chahiye? 

Baat toh aapki sahi hai 

Azaadi actually nahi chahiye 

 

Agar kal job gayi, toh chup chaap apna samaan baandh lunga 

Dal roti mehangi hai toh kya, kuch din achaar - salaad khaa lunga

Ups and downs toh har desh mei hote hai 

Har choti baat pe obsess kyu rehna 

Sau saal bad, hum duniya pe raaj karenge 

Abhi bohot time toh hai, inna stress kyu lena? 

Abhi urgently toh Azaadi nahi chahiye 

Yeh revolution wagehra, kitaabi gyaan 

Reality aur theory mei kaafi bhed hai 

Par freedom to stay silent is also a freedom 

Kya aapki azaadi meri azaadi se zyaada safed hai? 

Par pata hai uncle kya? 

Ek dost tha mera. Tha kyu, I think you also know why 

Zyaada banti nahi thi apni, but I think we both tried 

Bina baat ke, bina kaam ke, Azaadi chillata tha 

Shayad apne desh mei pagal, khul ke rehna chahta tha 

 

Aajkal time waaqayi theek nahi 

Ya shayad usika kharaab day tha 

Par uss din jo humein apni azaadi ka ehsaas hota 

Toh aaj wohi aapke iss sawaal ka jawaab deta 

Ke Azaadi kyu chahiye 

Chutti ka din hai, enjoy kijiye! 

