Gauri Khan Shares Pics With Shweta Bachchan Nanda From a Vacation in Rome
Gauri Khan wrote that she 'can’t get enough of Rome'.
Fashion designer Gauri Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan;s wife, shared pictures from her vacation in Rome featuring Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter. She captioned the post, “Can’t get enough of Rome.”
A friend, Seema Sajdeh, commented, “Looking good girls.” Farah Khan wrote, “Amrit is everywhere.”
Gauri shared pictures of the places she visited in Rome and also posted some clicks with Shweta and their friends. She’d earlier shared some photos from Milan with the caption, “Milan … a place for Artists, brands and curators to come together .. innovation of technique and material through design # Salone del mobile.”
Many fans appreciated Gauri’s outfit and others called her a ‘queen’ and a ‘stunner’ in the comments.
Gauri Khan tied the knot with Shah Rukh Khan in 1991 and they have three kids together, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. Gauri’s daughter Suhana and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda are both part of the cast of The Archies. It also stars Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.
Gauri is also a producer on SRK’s upcoming film Jawan. The film, directed by Atlee, is slated for release on 2 June 2023.
