Songs of Protest: How Music Became the Voice of Farmers’ Movement

For over two months now, borders from Punjab and Haryana leading to Delhi have become home to lakhs of farmers staging protests against the Centre’s new farm laws. Protesting in and around the national capital in peak winter is no easy feat. So, what is helping the farmers continue their fight? The answer, among many other things, is — the songs of resistance.

The Quint travelled to Singhu border and Tikri border and caught up with several protesters who are using their poems and folk song compositions to echo the demands of these farmers.