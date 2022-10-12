'Double XL' Trailer: Sonakshi & Huma Qureshi Rebel Against Beauty Stereotypes

In the opening scene of the trailer, Huma dreams of meeting cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. However, her dream gets interrupted by her mother. Huma, who wishes to become a sports presenter someday, is told that she is too "healthy" to be one. In the following sequences, she meets moreso Sonakshi who is going through a breakup. The two soon become friends and move to London, where they work towards changing the conventional norms of the society together.