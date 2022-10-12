ADVERTISEMENT

'Double XL' Trailer: Sonakshi & Huma Qureshi Rebel Against Beauty Stereotypes

'Double XL' is slated for its theatrical release on 14 October.

The trailer of filmmaker Satramm Ramani's upcoming film Double XL, starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles released on Wednesday, 12 October. The trailer features the relationship between two plus-sized women played by Huma and Sonakshi, who rebel against body stereotypes and societal fat-shaming.

In the opening scene of the trailer, Huma dreams of meeting cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. However, her dream gets interrupted by her mother. Huma, who wishes to become a sports presenter someday, is told that she is too "healthy" to be one. In the following sequences, she meets moreso Sonakshi who is going through a breakup. The two soon become friends and move to London, where they work towards changing the conventional norms of the society together.

Double XL is slated for its theatrical release on 14 October.

