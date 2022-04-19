'Tarla' First Look: Huma Qureshi to Be Seen As First-Ever Home Chef Tarla Dalal

Ashwiny said in a statement while talking about the film, “ Tarla’s story is a lot more than her being an iconic chef. It’s a story about a working mother who single-handedly changed the face of vegetarian cooking in India and paved way for many such home cooks and start-ups to aspire and achieve their dreams. “

Huma also states, “Tarla Dalal reminds me of my childhood. My mom had a copy of her book in the kitchen and would often try many of her recipes for my school tiffin. I also clearly remember the time when I helped mom make Tarla‘s homemade mango ice cream. This role has taken me back to those sweet childhood memories and I am very thankful to Ronnie, Ashwini and Nitesh for having faith in me to play this awe-inspiring character.”