'Tarla' First Look: Huma Qureshi to Be Seen As First-Ever Home Chef Tarla Dalal
Huma Qureshi begins shooting for Tarla.
Huma Qureshi will be seen portraying the role of Tarla Dalal, India’s first-ever home chef. The actor announced the film, named Tarla, on Tuesday. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary, and Nitesh Tiwari, the food biopic will be directed by Piyush Gupta. The poster shows Huma Qureshi in a completely new look while essaying the role of the household name.
Ashwiny said in a statement while talking about the film, “ Tarla’s story is a lot more than her being an iconic chef. It’s a story about a working mother who single-handedly changed the face of vegetarian cooking in India and paved way for many such home cooks and start-ups to aspire and achieve their dreams. “
Huma also states, “Tarla Dalal reminds me of my childhood. My mom had a copy of her book in the kitchen and would often try many of her recipes for my school tiffin. I also clearly remember the time when I helped mom make Tarla‘s homemade mango ice cream. This role has taken me back to those sweet childhood memories and I am very thankful to Ronnie, Ashwini and Nitesh for having faith in me to play this awe-inspiring character.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.