Dia Mirza Shows You How To Make an Eco-Friendly Tree Ganesha

Dia Mirza takes you through a crash course in creating an environment friendly Tree Ganesha.

The Quint
(This story is from The Quint's archives and has been republished on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.)

Sculptor Dattadri Kothur created something very unique and innovative - the world’s first Tree Ganesha, an idol made of red soil, organic fertilisers and seeds, that transforms into a tree after immersion. In this video, actress Dia Mirza visits the Tree Ganesha workshop at Lower Parel in Mumbai, interacts with Kothur and also attends a class on how to make this eco-friendly Ganesha.

Tree Ganesha transforms into a potted plant after immersion. (Photo: The Quint)
Procedure:

Mix red soil with organic fertiliser. Add water to form a dough.

Knead the dough until smooth. (Photo: The Quint)
Take the required mould with and fill the front mould with the dough.

The back mould needs to be filled with the mould as well. (Photo: The Quint)
Apply uniform pressure at all points. Repeat the above step for the back mould as well.

Ensuring precision in the features of the idol. (Photo: The Quint)
Put the two moulds together and fill any visible void with the mixture.

Filling the visible void with red soil and organic fertiliser mixture. (Photo: The Quint)
Press the two moulds against each other and be gentle in doing so.

Bringing the two moulds together, slowly. (Photo: The Quint)
Remove the top mould carefully and any excess clay visible to you.

After the clay is removed, let the idol dry. (Photo: The Quint)
Sprinkle some water and brush for final finish.

Painting the Tree Ganesha. (Photo: The Quint)
Put soil and organic fertiliser mixture inside and add ladyfinger seeds.

The final step- adding the seeds. (Photo: The Quint)
Dia Mirza with the man behind Tree Ganesha, Dattadri Kothur. (Photo: The Quint)
Camera: Chintamani Wagh and Divya Talwar
Editor: Kammaljit Singh Kainth
Producer: Divya Talwar

