Dia Mirza Shows You How To Make an Eco-Friendly Tree Ganesha

Sculptor Dattadri Kothur created something very unique and innovative - the world’s first Tree Ganesha, an idol made of red soil, organic fertilisers and seeds, that transforms into a tree after immersion. In this video, actress Dia Mirza visits the Tree Ganesha workshop at Lower Parel in Mumbai, interacts with Kothur and also attends a class on how to make this eco-friendly Ganesha.