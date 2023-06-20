COMING SOON | UNIDENTIFIED: Stories Behind Women's Unclaimed Bodies

The 2022 Shraddha Walker murder case in Delhi had shaken the conscience of the nation. The gory details of the murder had caught the national media limelight.

Around the same time, a team of The Quint began tracking similar cases from several cities of Uttar Pradesh. We covered six stories of women who were brutally murdered and their decapitated bodies abandoned at desolate spots. The police are still clueless about the victims' identities. Their killers are still free. And these cases remain unsolved.