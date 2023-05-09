ADVERTISEMENT

Shraddha Walkar Case: Aaftab Poonawala Charged With Murder, Pleads Not Guilty

Aaftab Poonawala is alleged to have killed 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar last year.

Shraddha Walkar Case: Aaftab Poonawala Charged With Murder, Pleads Not Guilty
A Delhi Court on Tuesday, 9 May, framed charges of murder, as well as of disappearance of evidence, against the accused Aaftab Poonawala in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Poonawalla is alleged to have killed 26-year-old Walkar in May 2022. 

He has, however, has plead not guilty, reported Livelaw. His case will now be going for trial.

Harrowing allegations pertaining to the manner in which Poonawalla is accused of having carried out the crime and attempted to hide the evidence had emerged in November 2022.

The police were then investigating a missing person complaint. 

(This is a developing story and will be updated once the court releases the detailed order.)

(With inputs from Livelaw.)

