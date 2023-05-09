Shraddha Walkar Case: Aaftab Poonawala Charged With Murder, Pleads Not Guilty

A Delhi Court on Tuesday, 9 May, framed charges of murder, as well as of disappearance of evidence, against the accused Aaftab Poonawala in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Poonawalla is alleged to have killed 26-year-old Walkar in May 2022.

He has, however, has plead not guilty, reported Livelaw. His case will now be going for trial.