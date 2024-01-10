'Beaten, Thrown Off Cliff': When an Innocent Widow Was Witch-Hunted in Jharkhand

Speaking to The Quint, Sengardang Police Station in-charge Anant Marandi said, "There was an atmosphere of excitement among the people when we reached Ganeshpur. The entire village confessed to killing her."

The Association for Social and Human Awareness Institute’s founder, Ajay Kumar Jaiswal, who has been working for the past several years to help eradicate the practice of witch-hunting in Jharkhand, said many times the allegations of witchcraft link back to property disputes.

"The victim's own family members and neighbouring villagers accuse her of witchcraft. First they press her to leave; if she retaliates or doesn't agree, then in some way or other, they find an opportunity to kill her,” he told The Quint.

He further added, "The women who are living alone, are widows, or are old, their own families accuse them of being 'witches' to grab their land or whatever is rightfully theirs."

