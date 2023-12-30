'Branded Witches, Tortured': Why 5 Women Were Killed in One Night in Jharkhand

“First they labelled my mother a 'witch', and then my sister a 'witch', and then they killed them both,” 57-year-old Sibi Khalkho recounted details of the horrific night in 2015.

Sibi is a resident of Kanjiya Maraitoli village situated merely 30 kilometres away from Ranchi, the state capital of Jharkhand, where on the night of 8 August 2015, five women, Jasinta, Madani, Titri, Rakiya, and Eitwariya, accused of witchcraft, were brutally hacked to death by a mob of relatives and neighbours.

In search of the 'Witches’ of Jharkhand, The Quint reached Kanjiya Maraitoli village to try and understand what happened that night: how five women from the same village became witches in the eyes of their village, why they were beaten by their relatives and neighbours, their clothes torn, and their heads crushed with stones.