'I-T Raids on Opposition Prove BJP's Fear of Defeat': Akhilesh Yadav

The Income Tax Department conducted several raids on Saturday morning at the houses of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's close aides, including SP national secretary and spokesperson Rajeev Rai.

Akhilesh Yadav has termed these raids "BJP's intimidation tactics before the elections". "As the BJP's fear of defeat increases, the round of raids on the Opposition will also increase," he said.

"This is an old tactic used by the Congress, which is now being followed by the BJP. These institutions have been used to intimidate people, and today, the BJP is doing the same thing, because they have no new ways," the SP chief said.