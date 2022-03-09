SP Alleges EVM Tampering in UP: Why Is It a Concern Ahead of Poll Results?

With less than 48 hours to the counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, 8 March, alleged tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Varanasi, raising questions on the authenticity of the forthcoming poll outcomes.

As per Yadav's allegation, the EVMs in the district were being transported by the district magistrate without the local candidates' knowledge.

Video clips circulating online showed local officials carrying EVMs as a crowd gathered and confronted them.

Claiming that "democracy was in danger," Yadav added,