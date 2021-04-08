EVM-VVPAT Security Breached in Assam & Bengal: Yes, It Is Alarming

Now if we take the Karimgunj incident, the first possibility may fit here – of replacing the polled EVM-VVPAT with a new 'stuffed' EVM-VVPAT which has votes in favour of a particular political party already punched in.

Once polling is over, there is no point in tampering with an EVM-VVPAT which has already recorded electoral votes. A political party may only gain if it replaces the original polled EVM-VVPAT with a 'stuffed' one.

But all polled EVM-VVPAT are sealed with unique numbers on them, before they are transported to the EC's strong room after polling. This is done by the Presiding Officers with a ‘Special Tag’ which is supplied by the EC.

EVM machines have two components - Ballot Unit (BU) and Control Unit (CU). The BU, CU and VVPAT, all have a unique serial numbers. The Presiding Officer has to write the serial number on the ‘Special Tag’ and sign it before sealing the BU, CU and VVPAT.

So then, how can they be replaced?

A former Election Officer, on the condition of anonymity, explained that it is not impossible to replace polled EVM-VVPAT with a new EVM-VVPAT.