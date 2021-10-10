Priyanka Gandhi To Address 'Kisan Nyay' Rally in Varanasi Today

Ajay Kumar Lallu, the president of the UP Congress Committee, said that the Kisan Nyay rally should be seen as a warning for the ruling BJP.

Stressing the importance on justice for farmers, he also said that the Congress party "will not rest in peace until the culprits of the heinous crime committed against farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri are put behind bars," Hindustan Times report added.

Taking a dig at the Yogi Adityanath government's practice of putting up posters to name and shame protesters who allegedly damaged public property during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests, Lallu enquired why the same government did not put up posters of those who have been accused of murdering farmers in cold blood.

In a tweet on Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi had asserted that “the aggrieved farmer families have only one demand: justice to them."

She had further insisted that it would be "impossible to get justice without the dismissal of the minister and arrest of the accused of murder."