I'm Not as Important as the People You Killed: Priyanka to Cops Before ‘Arrest’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on her way to meet kin of farmers who died during Sunday’s , 3 October, violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, was arrested on Monday morning, 4 October, claimed Congress’ youth wing national president Srinivas BV.

In videos tweeted by Srinivas, Gandhi can be seen contesting the police for stopping her, saying, "I am not more important than the people you have killed. The government you are defending. You give me a legal warrant, a legal basis or else I will not move from here and you won't touch me."