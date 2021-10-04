I'm Not as Important as the People You Killed: Priyanka to Cops Before ‘Arrest’
Cong's Srinivas said, "In the democratic country of Gandhi ji, the worshippers of ‘Godse’ have arrested our leader."
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on her way to meet kin of farmers who died during Sunday’s , 3 October, violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, was arrested on Monday morning, 4 October, claimed Congress’ youth wing national president Srinivas BV.
In videos tweeted by Srinivas, Gandhi can be seen contesting the police for stopping her, saying, "I am not more important than the people you have killed. The government you are defending. You give me a legal warrant, a legal basis or else I will not move from here and you won't touch me."
Priyanka Gandhi had reached the Lucknow airport on Sunday evening, following the death of farmers after being allegedly run over by the car of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra.
Meanwhile, a case of murder has been registered against Ashish Mishra.
At least eight people died in clashes. Farmer leaders on Sunday claimed that at least five of the deceased were farmers. The others, sources say, were the occupants of the car that allegedly ran over them.
Srinivas said in a tweet in Hindi, “Finally that happened, what was expected from BJP. In the democratic country of ‘Mahatma Gandhi’, the worshippers of ‘Godse’ have arrested our leader @priyankagandhi Ji who fought with heavy rains and police force to meet the ‘Annadata’ from Hargaon. This is just the beginning of the fight!! Kisan Ekta Zindabad.”
Asserting that there was no legal basis to stop her, Priyanka Gandhi said to a policeman in one of the videos, "If you will put me in that car I will charge you with kidnapping. And the charge will not be against the police but you."
While Gandhi lashed out at the BJP-led UP government and asserted that she wasn’t committing a crime, Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chaurasia said, “Four farmers and four others have died (in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident). Probe underway. It’s an unfortunate incident, should not be politicised”, news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement regarding the incident and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni’s son while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.
MoS Teni however, has denied SKM’s allegations and claimed that his son was not present at the spot. Teni added that “some miscreants” merged with protesting farmers and pelted stones on the car, which led to the incident.
