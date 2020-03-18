UP Govt CAA Posters: HC Pushes Order Compliance Date to 10 April

The Uttar Pradesh government had moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the Allahabad High Court order directing the state adminstration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests.

The Allahabad High Court on 9 March had ordered the immediate removal of the roadside posters in Lucknow, observing that the police action was an "unwarranted interference" in privacy of people.

The court had directed the district magistrate and the Lucknow police commissioner to submit a compliance report on or before March 16 and asked the Uttar Pradesh government not to install such posters "without having the authority of law".