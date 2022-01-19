Naresh Tikait: BJP Misued our Support, Farmer Protest Will Hurt Them in UP polls

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) supported the BJP in earlier elections, but the party “only exploited farmers for its politics”, and “will definitely suffer in the upcoming UP election due to the farmers’ protest”, the union’s leader Naresh Tikait told The Quint.

Speaking to The Quint in an exclusive interview at his residence in Muzaffarnagar’s Sisauli, the farmer leader said that his union regrets supporting the BJP in the past.

“It’s a fact that the BKU supported the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the 2017 UP assembly polls, and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But we did not like what came out of it. BJP didn’t stand true to its promises, and only exploited the support of farmers for their own politics,” Tikait said.

The Balyan Khap leader enjoys enormous following and influence among the Jat farmers of Western UP, along with his brother and BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.