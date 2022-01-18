'Yogi Must Win in Gorakhpur as We Need Strong Opposition in UP': Rakesh Tikait
The 2022 Assembly elections will begin with the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh on 10 February.
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday, 16 January, said that state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath must win the election from the Gorakhpur constituency as a strong Opposition in the state will result in a good government.
When asked if Tikait is supporting any party for the UP polls, he said, “We're not supporting anyone. Yogi must win election from (Gorakhpur) as we need strong Opposition in the state”.
The 2022 Assembly elections will begin with the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh on 10 February and will end on 7 March, with the seventh and last phase of the polling. The counting of votes will be held on 10 March.
Meanwhile, after rumours of Adityanath contesting from Ayodhya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on 15 January that he would be contesting the Assembly election from his home turf – Gorakhpur City.
'Important Issues Disappear Before Elections'
Rakesh Tikait, who emerged as a big farmer leader after the farmers' agitation, stated that the farmers of Prayagraj were not getting the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy.
He was quoted as saying, “MSP does not come under the purview of the code of conduct. This issue will be seriously discussed in the ‘Chintan Shivir’ of the farmers. Will talk to the governments of the states where elections are not being held on the remaining issues of the agreement.”
Hinting at the BJP’s possible defeat in the state, Tikait added that now there would be talks with the new government in UP.
Tikait had reached Prayagraj on Sunday to participate in a three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ at Magh Mela, where the 13-month-long farmers' movement, the promises made in the agreement of the MSP, and the cases filed against farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri case will be discussed.
Tikait also pointed out that issues of employment of farmers, labourers, tribals, and youth disappear before elections and only issues of religion and caste are raised.
The farmer leader will visit Lakhimpur Kheri on 21 January on a three-day tour, where he will meet the families of the farmers who were killed by the speeding cars of a convoy.
Tikait will also meet the farmers in jail. Apart from these, he will talk to the officials to withdraw the cases registered against the farmers and give compensation to the kin of the dead farmers.
On 31 January, BKU is set to hold demonstrations at all district and tehsil headquarters on these issues.
(With inputs from LiveHindustan and The Economic Times.)
