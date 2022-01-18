'Yogi Must Win in Gorakhpur as We Need Strong Opposition in UP': Rakesh Tikait

The farmer leader will visit Lakhimpur Kheri on 21 January on a three-day tour, where he will meet the families of the farmers who were killed by the speeding cars of a convoy.

Tikait will also meet the farmers in jail. Apart from these, he will talk to the officials to withdraw the cases registered against the farmers and give compensation to the kin of the dead farmers.

On 31 January, BKU is set to hold demonstrations at all district and tehsil headquarters on these issues.